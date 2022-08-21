S. Tsitsipas vs B. Coric | Cincinnati
Enkel - mannen | Finale | 21.08.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
B. Coric
B. Coric
Start vanaf 22:30
Advertentie
Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas - Borna Coric Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Griekenland
Griekenland
  • ATP klassement7
  • ATP punten4650
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht-
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement152
  • ATP punten360
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Tsitsipas

B. Coric

Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865