S. Tsitsipas vs B. Coric | Cincinnati
Enkel - mannen | Finale | 21.08.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
S. Tsitsipas (4)
B. Coric
Start vanaf 22:30
Advertentie
Ad
Stefanos Tsitsipas - Borna Coric Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
StefanosTsitsipas
Griekenland
- ATP klassement7
- ATP punten4650
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht-
BornaCoric
Kroatië
- ATP klassement152
- ATP punten360
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht79kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
S. Tsitsipas
B. Coric
Advertentie
Ad
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865