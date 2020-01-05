LIVE

Manchester United - Bristol City

Barclays FA WSL - 5 januari 2020

Barclays FA WSL – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Manchester United en Bristol City in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 13:00 op 5 januari 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.





Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Manchester United of Bristol City? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.

Check de statistieken voor Manchester United en Bristol City. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

