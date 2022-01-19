Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Achtste finale
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 19.01.2022
Advertentie
Ad
Internazionale - Empoli Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
5
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Internazionale
Empoli
Advertentie
Ad
Related matches
Juventus
1
0
Sampdoria
Half time
Show details
SS Lazio
1
0
Udinese
Show details
AC Milan
3
1
Genoa
Show details
Scorers
- O. Giroud(74')
- R. Leão(102')
- A. Saelemaekers(112')
- L. Østigård(17')
Cards
- S. Tonali(42')
- A. Saelemaekers(115')
- M. Badelj(36')
- K. Yeboah(47')
- L. Østigård(53')
- S. Hefti(64')