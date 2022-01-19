Ligue 1 / Matchday 19
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 19.01.2022
Clermont Foot - RC Strasbourg Alsace Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Clermont Foot
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Most appearances
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|21
|15
|5
|1
|50
|2
|21
|12
|4
|5
|39
|3
|20
|10
|7
|3
|37
|4
|21
|10
|4
|7
|34
|5
|21
|9
|6
|6
|33
|7
|20
|9
|5
|6
|32
|16
|20
|4
|6
|10
|18
Related matches
FC Lorient
1
1
Paris Saint-Germain
Show details
Scorers
- T. Monconduit(40')
- M. Icardi(91')
Cards
- D. Ouattara(43')
- S. Ramos(81')
- S. Ramos(85')
- G. Wijnaldum(86')
Substitutions
Olympique Marseille
1
1
Stade de Reims
Show details
Scorers
- D. Payet(97' PEN)
- H. Ekitike(75')
Cards
- V. Rongier(27')
- Gerson(44')
- B. Dieng(85')
- D. Payet(85')
- B. Kamara(99')
- M. Cassamá(81')
- Y. Abdelhamid(94')
- A. Gravillon(96')
- A. Gravillon(98')
- P. Rajkovic(100')
Substitutions
Montpellier
4
1
Angers SCO
Show details
Scorers
- T. Savanier(13')
- N. Cozza(30')
- M. Ristic(50')
- S. Mavididi(76')
- M. Pereira Lage(46')
Substitutions
Girondins de Bordeaux
2
3
Lille OSC
Show details
Cards
- Fransérgio(46')
- B. Yilmaz(35')
- R. Sanches(37')
- T. Djaló(87')
AS Saint-Etienne
0
1
FC Nantes
Show details
Scorers
- R. Kolo Muani(82')
Cards
- A. Moueffek(94')
- J. Castelletto(70')