Scheduled
Ligue 1 / Matchday 19
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/clermont-foot/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/rc-strasbourg-alsace/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Clermont Foot - RC Strasbourg Alsace Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
21155150
2
OGC NiceNIC
21124539
3
Olympique MarseilleOLM
20107337
4
Stade RennesREN
21104734
5
AS MonacoMON
2196633
7
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
2095632
16
Clermont FootCLE
20461018
Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de Ligue 1 Uber Eats tussen Clermont Foot en RC Strasbourg Alsace met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 19:00 op 19 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Clermont Foot en RC Strasbourg Alsace en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.