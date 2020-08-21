New England Revolution
    AFGELOPEN
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    01:30
    21-08-20
    Gillette Stadium
    Philadelphia Union
      MLS • Regulier
      • *Second-half
      • New England Revolution
      • Philadelphia Union
      • AaronsonCreavalle
        89'
      • RoweRennicks
        86'
      • PrzybylkoWooten
        76'
      • RealMbaizo
        76'
      • PenillaFagundez
        75'
      • BunburyBuchanan
        65'
      • ByeJones
        64'
      • SantosIlsinho
        63'
      • Elliott
        53'
      • McKenzie
        50'
      • *First-half
      • New England Revolution
      • Philadelphia Union
      • Polster
        44'
      • Bye
        25'
      New England Revolution - Philadelphia Union
      MLS - 21 augustus 2020

      MLS – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen New England Revolution en Philadelphia Union in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 01:30 op 21 augustus 2020.
      Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Bruce Arena of Jim Curtin? Volg het in ons liveblog.

      Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, New England Revolution of Philadelphia Union? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
      Check de statistieken voor New England Revolution en Philadelphia Union. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

          
