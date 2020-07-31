Philadelphia Union
AFGELOPEN
0
3
-
1
0
02:00
31-07-20
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Sporting Kansas City
MLS • Regulier
  • *Second-half
  • Philadelphia Union
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • MonteiroFontana
    86'
  • AaronsonReal
    86'
  • EspinozaDuke
    84'
  • Fernandes
    71'
  • PrzybylkoWooten
    70'
  • SánchezHernandez
    64'
  • SallóiFernandes
    64'
  • Elliott
    53'
  • SantosIlsinho
    53'
  • *Half-time
  • Philadelphia Union
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • MartinsDia
    45'
  • BusioKinda
    45'
  • *First-half
  • Philadelphia Union
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Pulido
    45'
  • Santos
    39'
  • Santos
    26'
  • Martinez
    25'
  • Monteiro
    24'
30
