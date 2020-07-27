Toronto FC
AFGELOPEN
0
1
-
3
0
02:30
27-07-20
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
New York City FC
MLS • Regulier
  • *Second-half
  • Toronto FC
  • New York City FC
  • Mullins
    87'
  • MedinaAcevedo
    84'
  • MoralezParks
    84'
  • Osorio
    83'
  • Moralez
    81'
  • DelgadoMullins
    79'
  • LaryeaShaffelburg
    75'
  • CastellanosMackay-Steven
    72'
  • MitritaAraujo
    71'
  • Sands
    66'
  • NelsonGallardo
    57'
  • PiattiOsorio
    57'
  • DeLeonAltidore
    57'
  • Castellanos
    55'
  • *First-half
  • Toronto FC
  • New York City FC
  • TajouriMoralez
    30'
  • Gonzalez
    15'
  • Ring
    12'
  • Medina
    5'
Toronto FC - New York City FC
MLS - 27 juli 2020

30
