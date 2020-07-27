LIVE

Toronto FC - New York City FC

MLS - 27 juli 2020

MLS – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Toronto FC en New York City FC in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 02:30 op 27 juli 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.

Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Greg Vanney of Ronny Deila? Volg het in ons liveblog.



Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Toronto FC of New York City FC? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.

Check de statistieken voor Toronto FC en New York City FC. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

