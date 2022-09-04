MLS / Matchday 34
BMO Field / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Voltooid
3
4
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/montreal-impact/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Advertentie
Ad

Toronto FC - CF Montréal Samenvatting

Samenvatting

Toronto FC
CF Montréal

Statistieken

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
3

Doelpunten

4
43%
Balbezit
57%
3
Hoekschoppen
5
6
4
3
6
4
Schoten op doel
6
6
Schoten naast het doel
3

Opstellingen

Toronto FC
4-3-3
CF Montréal
3-5-2
Toronto FC
4-3-3
CF Montréal
3-5-2
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Doelpuntenmakers
Kaarten
Wissels

Stand

TeamsGWGVPtn
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
29193760
2
Austin FCAUS
29156851
3
FC DallasDAL
301210846
4
Nashville SCNAS
30129945
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
291351144
Advertentie
Ad

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Inter Miami CF
-
-
Orlando City SC
06/10
Los Angeles FC
2
0
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes
2
0
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Seattle Sounders FC
2
1
Houston Dynamo FC

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de MLS tussen Toronto FC en CF Montréal met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 01:38 op 5 september 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Toronto FC en CF Montréal en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de MLS.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.