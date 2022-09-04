MLS / Matchday 34
BMO Field / 05.09.2022
- F. Bernardeschi(5' PEN)
- L. Insigne(7', 90+3')
- K. Miller(19')
- D. Mihailovic(21')
- K. Kamara(43')
- A. Johnston(54')
Toronto FC - CF Montréal Samenvatting
Statistieken
3
Doelpunten
4
43%
Balbezit
57%
3
Hoekschoppen
5
6
4
3
6
4
Schoten op doel
6
6
Schoten naast het doel
3
Opstellingen
4-3-3
4-3-3
Doelpuntenmakers
Kaarten
- D. Criscito(23')
- R. Laryea(45+4')
- F. Bernardeschi(83')
- M. Choinière(45+1')
- R. Quioto(75')
- M. Toye(83')
