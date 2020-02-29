Brighton & Hove Albion
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    13:30
    29-02-20
    Amex Stadium
    Crystal Palace
    Premier League • Day 28
    • *Second-half
    • Brighton & Hove Albion
    • Crystal Palace
    • BentekeTosun
      87'
    • BissoumaAlzate
      82'
    • MontoyaJahanbakhsh
      78'
    • Ayew
      70'
    • MarchMurray
      66'
    • Montoya
      57'
    • *Half-time
    • Brighton & Hove Albion
    • Crystal Palace
    • McCarthyRiedewald
      45'
    • *First-half
    • Brighton & Hove Albion
    • Crystal Palace
    • Benteke
      34'
    • Schelotto
      28'
    Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace
    Premier League - 29 februari 2020

    Premier League – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Brighton & Hove Albion en Crystal Palace in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 13:30 op 29 februari 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
    Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Graham Potter of Roy Hodgson? Volg het in ons liveblog.

    Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Brighton & Hove Albion of Crystal Palace? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
    Check de statistieken voor Brighton & Hove Albion en Crystal Palace. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

        
