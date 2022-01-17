Scheduled
Serie A / Matchday 22
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 17.01.2022
Fiorentina
Scheduled
-
-
Genoa
Fiorentina - Genoa Summary

Lineups

Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Genoa jersey
Genoa
3-5-2
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Genoa jersey
Genoa
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina
Genoa logo
Genoa
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fiorentina

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
21155150
2
AC MilanMIL
21153348
3
NapoliNAP
21134443
4
AtalantaATA
21126342
5
JuventusJUV
22125541
8
FiorentinaFIO
20102832
19
GenoaGEN
21191112
