Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 20
Çaykur Didi Stadyumu / 09.01.2022
Çaykur Rizespor
Besiktas
Çaykur Rizespor - Besiktas Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Çaykur Rizespor logo
Çaykur Rizespor
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Çaykur Rizespor

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
20154149
2
KonyasporKON
19116239
3
BasaksehirBAS
20104634
4
FenerbahçeFEN
1995532
5
HataysporHAT
20102832
9
BesiktasBES
1984728
18
Çaykur RizesporRIZ
19521217
