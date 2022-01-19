Scheduled
Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 22
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/altay-izmir/teamcenter.shtml
Altay
Advertentie
Ad

Fenerbahçe - Altay Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Altay logo
Altay
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Altay

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
21155150
2
KonyasporKON
21117340
3
Adana DemirsporADE
2298535
4
BesiktasBES
22105735
5
HataysporHAT
21112835
7
FenerbahçeFEN
2196633
18
AltayALT
21531318
Advertentie
Ad

Related matches

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de Spor Toto Süper Lig tussen Fenerbahçe en Altay met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 18:00 op 19 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Fenerbahçe en Altay en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de Spor Toto Süper Lig.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.