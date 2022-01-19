Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 22
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 19.01.2022
Fenerbahçe - Altay Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Fenerbahçe
Altay
Most appearances
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|21
|15
|5
|1
|50
|2
|21
|11
|7
|3
|40
|3
|22
|9
|8
|5
|35
|4
|22
|10
|5
|7
|35
|5
|21
|11
|2
|8
|35
|7
|21
|9
|6
|6
|33
|18
|21
|5
|3
|13
|18
