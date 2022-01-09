Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 20
Gürsel Aksel Stadium / 09.01.2022
Advertentie
Ad
Göztepe - Antalyaspor Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Göztepe
Antalyaspor
Most appearances
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|20
|15
|4
|1
|49
|2
|19
|11
|6
|2
|39
|3
|20
|10
|4
|6
|34
|4
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|5
|20
|10
|2
|8
|32
|15
|19
|6
|4
|9
|22
|19
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15
Advertentie
Ad
Related matches
Galatasaray
0
1
Giresunspor
Show details
Scorers
- M. Suleymanov(11')
Cards
- A. Kara(59')
- V. Nelsson(86')