Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 20
Gürsel Aksel Stadium / 09.01.2022
Göztepe
Antalyaspor
Göztepe - Antalyaspor Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Göztepe logo
Göztepe
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Göztepe

Antalyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
20154149
2
KonyasporKON
19116239
3
BasaksehirBAS
20104634
4
FenerbahçeFEN
1995532
5
HataysporHAT
20102832
15
AntalyasporANT
1964922
19
GöztepeGÖZ
19361015
