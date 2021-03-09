Borussia Dortmund
AFGELOPEN
0
2
-
2
0
21:00
09-03-21
Signal Iduna Park
Sevilla
UEFA Champions League • Laatste 16
Final phase
  • *Second-half
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Sevilla
  • En-Nesyri
    90'
  • MoreyMeunier
    90'
  • SchulzZagadou
    89'
  • SusoEl Haddadi
    86'
  • FernandoRakitic
    86'
  • RodríguezTorres
    79'
  • Diego Carlos
    77'
  • Fernando
    76'
  • Rodríguez
    71'
  • En-Nesyri (P)
    68'
  • Can
    67'
  • HazardPasslack
    67'
  • Ocamposde Jong
    60'
  • JordánGómez
    60'
  • Haaland
    55'
  • Jordán
    55'
  • Haaland (P)
    54'
  • Kounde
    51'
  • *First-half
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Sevilla
  • Acuña
    40'
  • Haaland
    35'
  • Morey
    20'
30
Highlights 
 
