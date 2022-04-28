B. van de Zandschulp vs E. Gerasimov | Munich
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 28.04.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
E. Gerasimov (Q)
Start vanaf 11:00
Advertentie
Ad
Botic van de Zandschulp - Egor Gerasimov Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Nederland
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1161
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht83kg
EgorGerasimov
Belarus
- ATP ranking150
- ATP points412
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
B. van de Zandschulp
E. Gerasimov