B. van de Zandschulp vs E. Gerasimov | Munich
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 28.04.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
E. Gerasimov (Q)
E. Gerasimov (Q)
Start vanaf 11:00
Botic van de Zandschulp - Egor Gerasimov Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Nederland
Nederland
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1161
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht83kg
Egor-Gerasimov-headshot
EgorGerasimov
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking150
  • ATP points412
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. van de Zandschulp

E. Gerasimov

