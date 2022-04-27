E. Ruusuvuori vs M. Cressy | Munich
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 27.04.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
Start vanaf 13:00
Emil Ruusuvuori - Maxime Cressy Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points889
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht79kg
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points876
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
0

Overwinningen

1 wedstrijd

1

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

E. Ruusuvuori

M. Cressy

