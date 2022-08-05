J. Pegula/E. Routliffe vs L. Hradecká/M. Niculescu | Washington
Dubbel - vrouwen | Halve finale | 06.08.2022 | Court 4
Gepland
Start vanaf 00:00
Jessica Pegula / Erin Routliffe - Lucie Hradecká / Monica Niculescu Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.7m
  • Gewicht-
Erin-Routliffe-headshot
ErinRoutliffe
Nieuw-Zeeland
Nieuw-Zeeland
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Lucie-Hradecká-headshot
LucieHradecká
Tsjechië
Tsjechië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.77m
  • Gewicht72kg
Monica-Niculescu-headshot
MonicaNiculescu
Roemenië
Roemenië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.68m
  • Gewicht-

Recente wedstrijden

J. Pegula

E. Routliffe

L. Hradecká

M. Niculescu

