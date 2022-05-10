G. Dimitrov vs S. Tsitsipas | Rome
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 11.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
G. Dimitrov
S. Tsitsipas (4)
11/05
Grigor Dimitrov - Stefanos Tsitsipas Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgarije
Bulgarije
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1830
  • Leeftijd30
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht80kg
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Griekenland
Griekenland
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5750
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

G. Dimitrov

S. Tsitsipas

