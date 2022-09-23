G. Barrère/Q. Halys vs J. Zielinski/H. Nys | Metz
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 23.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
23/09
Grégoire Barrère / Quentin Halys - Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Grégoire-Barrère-headshot
GrégoireBarrère
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht78kg
Jan-Zielinski-headshot
JanZielinski
Polen
Polen
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Hugo-Nys-headshot
HugoNys
Monaco
Monaco
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

G. Barrère

Q. Halys

J. Zielinski

H. Nys

