G. Barrère/Q. Halys vs J. Zielinski/H. Nys | Metz
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 23.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
G. Barrère
Q. Halys
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
23/09
Grégoire Barrère / Quentin Halys - Hugo Nys / Jan Zielinski Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
GrégoireBarrère
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
QuentinHalys
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht78kg
JanZielinski
Polen
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
HugoNys
Monaco
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
G. Barrère
Q. Halys
J. Zielinski
H. Nys
