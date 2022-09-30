N. Djokovic vs V. Pospisil | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Enkel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 30.09.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
30/09
Novak Djokovic - Vasek Pospisil Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Servië
Servië
  • ATP klassement7
  • ATP punten3570
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-
Vasek-Pospisil-headshot
VasekPospisil
Canada
Canada
  • ATP klassement149
  • ATP punten363
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.93m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

N. Djokovic

V. Pospisil

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040