B. Krejcíková/K. Siniaková vs I. Gamarra Martins/E. Webley-Smith | Tennis in the Land
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 23.08.2022 | Jacobs Pavilion
Gepland
B. Krejcíková
K. Siniaková
I. Gamarra Martins
E. Webley-Smith
23/08
Advertentie
Ad
Barbora Krejcíková / Katerina Siniaková - Emily Webley-Smith / Ingrid Gamarra Martins Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
BarboraKrejcíková
Tsjechië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
KaterinaSiniaková
Tsjechië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.74m
- Gewicht-
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
EmilyWebley-Smith
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd38
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
B. Krejcíková
K. Siniaková
I. Gamarra Martins
E. Webley-Smith
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad