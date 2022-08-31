R. Ramanathan/N. Cacic vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | US Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 31.08.2022 | Court 7
Gepland
R. Ramanathan
N. Cacic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Start vanaf 19:00
Nikola Cacic / Ramkumar Ramanathan - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Ramkumar-Ramanathan-headshot
RamkumarRamanathan
India
India
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-
Nikola-Cacic-headshot
NikolaCacic
Servië
Servië
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

R. Ramanathan

N. Cacic

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

