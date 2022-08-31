R. Ramanathan/N. Cacic vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | US Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 31.08.2022 | Court 7
Gepland
R. Ramanathan
N. Cacic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Start vanaf 19:00
Nikola Cacic / Ramkumar Ramanathan - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
RamkumarRamanathan
India
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht-
NikolaCacic
Servië
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
R. Ramanathan
N. Cacic
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
