A. Tomljanovic vs S. Williams | US Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 3e Ronde | 03.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Gepland
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
S. Williams
S. Williams
03/09
Advertentie
Ad

Ajla Tomljanovic - Serena Williams Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australië
Australië
  • WTA klassement46
  • WTA punten1100
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.8m
  • Gewicht-
Serena-Williams-headshot
SerenaWilliams
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement-
  • WTA punten-
  • Leeftijd40
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht72kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Tomljanovic

S. Williams

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
A. Riske-Amritraj (29)
X. Wang
X. Wang
Start vanaf 17:00
O. Jabeur (5)
O. Jabeur (5)
S. Rogers (31)
S. Rogers (31)
Start vanaf 17:00
L. Samsonova
L. Samsonova
A. Krunic
A. Krunic
Start vanaf 17:00
M. Keys (20)
M. Keys (20)
C. Gauff (12)
C. Gauff (12)
Start vanaf 18:00
Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Laatste nieuws

US Open

US Open | Williams stelt tennisafscheid nog even uit na straight sets-zege op Kovinic

30/08/2022 om 01:36