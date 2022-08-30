A. Van Uytvanck vs V. Williams | US Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 30.08.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Gepland
A. Van Uytvanck
V. Williams
Start vanaf 18:00
Alison Van Uytvanck - Venus Williams Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
AlisonVan Uytvanck
België
- WTA klassement43
- WTA punten1220
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.73m
- Gewicht-
VenusWilliams
Verenigde Staten
- WTA klassement-
- WTA punten-
- Leeftijd42
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht74kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
A. Van Uytvanck
V. Williams
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920