A. Van Uytvanck vs V. Williams | US Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 30.08.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Gepland
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Van Uytvanck
V. Williams
V. Williams
Start vanaf 18:00
Alison Van Uytvanck - Venus Williams Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Alison-Van Uytvanck-headshot
AlisonVan Uytvanck
België
België
  • WTA klassement43
  • WTA punten1220
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.73m
  • Gewicht-
Venus-Williams-headshot
VenusWilliams
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement-
  • WTA punten-
  • Leeftijd42
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht74kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Van Uytvanck

V. Williams

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Enkel - vrouwen / 1e Ronde

S. Zhang
S. Zhang
6
4
J. Teichmann (30)
J. Teichmann (30)
4
2
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
3
5
D. Saville
D. Saville
6
2
D. Parry
D. Parry
7
3
2
X. Wang
X. Wang
5
6
5
A. Rus
A. Rus
6
0
S. Rogers (31)
S. Rogers (31)
3
0
Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Laatste nieuws

US Open

Kijk live naar Arantxa Rus in de eerste ronde van de US Open!

4 minuten geleden