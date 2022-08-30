V. Golubic vs J. Pegula | US Open
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 30.08.2022 | Grandstand
Gepland
V. Golubic
J. Pegula (8)
Start vanaf 17:00
Viktorija Golubic - Jessica Pegula Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
- WTA klassement89
- WTA punten677
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.69m
- Gewicht-
JessicaPegula
Verenigde Staten
- WTA klassement8
- WTA punten3201
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.7m
- Gewicht-
