T. Pütz/M. Venus vs M. Granollers/H. Zeballos | Cincinnati
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 19.08.2022 | Stadium 3
Gepland
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
Start vanaf 19:00
Advertentie
Ad
Michael Venus / Tim Pütz - Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
TimPütz
Duitsland
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht-
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
MarcelGranollers
Spanje
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht80kg
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
- Leeftijd37
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad