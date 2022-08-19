T. Pütz/M. Venus vs M. Granollers/H. Zeballos | Cincinnati
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 19.08.2022 | Stadium 3
Gepland
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
Start vanaf 19:00
Michael Venus / Tim Pütz - Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Tim-Pütz-headshot
TimPütz
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht-
Michael-Venus-headshot
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
Nieuw-Zeeland
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht-
Marcel-Granollers-headshot
MarcelGranollers
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht80kg
Horacio-Zeballos-headshot
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

T. Pütz

M. Venus

M. Granollers

H. Zeballos

