I. Begu/M. Trevisan vs G. Olmos/G. Dabrowski | Cincinnati
Dubbel - vrouwen | 2e Ronde | 17.08.2022 | Court 8
Voltooid
I. Begu
M. Trevisan
1
4
G. Olmos
G. Dabrowski
6
6
Irina Begu / Martina Trevisan - Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
IrinaBegu
Roemenië
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte1.81m
- Gewicht-
MartinaTrevisan
Italië
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
GiulianaOlmos
Mexico
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
GabrielaDabrowski
Canada
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
I. Begu
M. Trevisan
G. Olmos
G. Dabrowski
