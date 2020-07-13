Malmö FF
AFGELOPEN
0
1
-
1
0
19:00
13-07-20
Stadion
IFK Norrköping
Allsvenskan • Day 7
KalenderStanden
  • *Second-half
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Norrköping
  • Almqvist
    88'
  • Knudsen
    84'
  • JóhannessonAlmqvist
    81'
  • ToivonenMolins
    76'
  • SmithBlomqvist
    76'
  • Christiansen
    75'
  • BachirouInnocent
    68'
  • Smith
    59'
  • *Half-time
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Norrköping
  • FranssonLevi
    45'
  • *First-half
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Norrköping
  • Rieks
    36'
avant-match

LIVE
Malmö FF - IFK Norrköping
Allsvenskan - 13 juli 2020

30
