Copa del Rey / Achtste finale
Reale Arena / 19.01.2022
Real Sociedad - Atlético Madrid Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
Real Sociedad
Atlético Madrid
Most appearances
Related matches
Real Betis
2
1
Sevilla
Show details
Scorers
- N. Fekir(39')
- S. Canales(73')
- P. Gómez(35')
Cards
- N. Fekir(1')
- W. Carvalho(61')
- À. Moreno(78')
- L. Ocampos(24')
- G. Montiel(64')
- M. Acuña(93')
- J. Koundé(93')
Substitutions
Atlético Baleares
0
1
Valencia CF
Show details
Scorers
- M. Andre(1')
Cards
- L. Ferrone(57')
- D. Villalba(85')
- H. Guillamón(55')
- U. Racic(56')
- Y. Musah(94')
Substitutions
Girona FC
1
2
Rayo Vallecano
Show details
Scorers
- B. Espinosa(26')
- S. Guardiola(46', 48')
Cards
- Juanpe(18')
- P. Lozano(46')
- A. Martinez(79')
- P. Moreno(97')
- G. Martínez(98')
- A. Catena(26')
- M. Suárez(26')
- Ó. Valentín(69')
- I. Palazon(94')
- S. Comesaña(96')
- Ó. Trejo(97')
Substitutions