Scheduled
Copa del Rey / Achtste finale
Reale Arena / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertentie
Ad

Real Sociedad - Atlético Madrid Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Atlético Madrid

Most appearances

Advertentie
Ad

Related matches

Elche CF
-
-
Real Madrid
20/01
Athletic Club
-
-
FC Barcelona
20/01
Real Betis
2
1
Sevilla
Atlético Baleares
0
1
Valencia CF

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de Copa del Rey tussen Real Sociedad en Atlético Madrid met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 21:00 op 19 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Real Sociedad en Atlético Madrid en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de Copa del Rey.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.