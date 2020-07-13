Deportivo Alavés
    AFGELOPEN
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    19:30
    13-07-20
    Mendizorroza
    Getafe CF
      LaLiga Santander • Day 36
      • *Second-half
      • Deportivo Alavés
      • Getafe CF
      • MataFajr
        90'
      • CabacoPoulolo
        90'
      • CucurellaNdiaye Diedhiou
        90'
      • AguirregabiriaRodríguez
        89'
      • PérezSainz
        89'
      • JasonDuro
        83'
      • Ely
        82'
      • PinaCamarasa
        81'
      • Laguardia
        75'
      • Burkede la Fuente
        74'
      • Manu Garcia
        56'
      • *First-half
      • Deportivo Alavés
      • Getafe CF
      • Mata
        35'
      • Aguirregabiria
        21'
      • Cucurella
        12'
