SD Eibar
AFGELOPEN
0
3
-
0
0
13:00
29-02-20
Municipal de Ipurua
Levante UD
    LaLiga Santander • Day 26
    • *Second-half
    • SD Eibar
    • Levante UD
    • EnrichGarcía
      88'
    • Orellana
      84'
    • Pedro LeónDe Blasis
      84'
    • CharlesEscalante
      78'
    • Postigo
      72'
    • Miramon
      71'
    • MayoralMelero
      67'
    • VukcevicLeón
      67'
    • José Angel
      62'
    • Orellana
      60'
    • Enrich
      50'
    • Charles
      48'
    • *First-half
    • SD Eibar
    • Levante UD
    • Charles
      27'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    SD Eibar - Levante UD
    LaLiga Santander - 29 februari 2020

    LaLiga Santander – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen SD Eibar en Levante UD in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 13:00 op 29 februari 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
    Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, José Luis Mendilibar of Paco López? Volg het in ons liveblog.

    Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, SD Eibar of Levante UD? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
    Check de statistieken voor SD Eibar en Levante UD. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
