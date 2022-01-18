Scheduled
Premier League / Matchday 17
Turf Moor / 18.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Burnley - Watford Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley
Watford logo
Watford
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Watford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22182256
2
LiverpoolLIV
21136245
3
ChelseaCHE
22127343
4
West Ham UnitedWHU
22114737
5
ArsenalARS
20112735
17
WatfordWAT
19421314
20
BurnleyBUR
1718811
