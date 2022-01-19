Scheduled
Premier League / Matchday 17
King Power Stadium / 19.01.2022
Leicester City
Scheduled
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur Summary

Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22182256
2
ChelseaCHE
23137346
3
LiverpoolLIV
21136245
4
West Ham UnitedWHU
22114737
5
ArsenalARS
20112735
6
Tottenham HotspurTOT
18103533
10
Leicester CityLEI
1874725
