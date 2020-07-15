Krylja Sovjetov
    AFGELOPEN
    0
    0
    -
    0
    1
    17:00
    15-07-20
    Samara Arena
    FK Krasnodar
      Tinkoff RPL • Day 29
      • *Second-half
      • Krylja Sovjetov
      • FK Krasnodar
      • Wanderson Wamberto
        90'
      • KabutovGolenkov
        89'
      • BergMartynovich
        86'
      • GazinskyChernikov
        86'
      • Petrov
        83'
      • AntonKiselyov
        81'
      • ZinkovskiySmirnov
        81'
      • Timofeev
        72'
      • Ramírez
        70'
      • OlssonCabella
        69'
      • Utkin
        65'
      • RadonjicPopovic
        58'
      • FernandesSuleymanov
        55'
      • *First-half
      • Krylja Sovjetov
      • FK Krasnodar
      • Kabutov
        43'
      • Petrov
        40'
      • Fernandes
        16'
      Krylja Sovjetov - FK Krasnodar
      Tinkoff RPL - 15 juli 2020

      30
