Spartak Moskou
AFGELOPEN
0
3
-
0
0
17:00
15-07-20
Otkrytie Arena
Akhmat Groznyi
    Tinkoff RPL • Day 29
    • *Second-half
    • Spartak Moskou
    • Akhmat Groznyi
    • Til
      90'
    • Til
      90'
    • KrálBakalyuk
      89'
    • NižicMbengue
      83'
    • Sobolev
      81'
    • BakaevTil
      72'
    • MaslovRasskazov
      71'
    • IvanovVizeu
      61'
    • AyrtonMirzoev
      59'
    • BerishaKharin
      57'
    • IljinRoshi
      56'
    • Zobnin
      51'
    • *Half-time
    • Spartak Moskou
    • Akhmat Groznyi
    • LarssonSobolev
      45'
    • *First-half
    • Spartak Moskou
    • Akhmat Groznyi
    • Nižic
      39'
    • Nenakhov
      26'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Spartak Moskou - Akhmat Groznyi
    Tinkoff RPL - 15 juli 2020

    Tinkoff RPL – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Spartak Moskou en Akhmat Groznyi in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 17:00 op 15 juli 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
    Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Domenico Tedesco of Igor Shalimov? Volg het in ons liveblog.

    Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Spartak Moskou of Akhmat Groznyi? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
    Check de statistieken voor Spartak Moskou en Akhmat Groznyi. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

        
