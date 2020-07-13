CS Marítimo
    AFGELOPEN
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    20:00
    13-07-20
    Estádio do Marítimo
    Rio Ave
      Primeira Liga • Day 32
      KalenderStanden
      • *Second-half
      • CS Marítimo
      • Rio Ave
      • Tarantini
        90'
      • PiazónMoreira
        88'
      • PinhoGetterson
        88'
      • PedroBambock
        88'
      • CostaXadas
        88'
      • ReisAmaral
        88'
      • FigueirasLopes
        78'
      • JoaoErivaldo
        73'
      • *Half-time
      • CS Marítimo
      • Rio Ave
      • DalaMané
        45'
      • *First-half
      • CS Marítimo
      • Rio Ave
      • Borevkovic
        45'
      • CorreaCosta
        7'
      avant-match

      LIVE
      CS Marítimo - Rio Ave
      Primeira Liga - 13 juli 2020

      Primeira Liga – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen CS Marítimo en Rio Ave in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 20:00 op 13 juli 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
      Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, José Gomes of Carlos Carvalhal? Volg het in ons liveblog.

      Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, CS Marítimo of Rio Ave? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
      Check de statistieken voor CS Marítimo en Rio Ave. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Verwijderen

      No comments for this event.