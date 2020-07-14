Atalanta
AFGELOPEN
0
6
-
2
0
21:45
14-07-20
Gewiss Stadium
Brescia
Serie A TIM • Day 33
  • *Second-half
  • Atalanta
  • Brescia
  • Špalek
    83'
  • SportielloRossi
    80'
  • MalinovskiyPiccoli
    74'
  • DjimsitiCzyborra
    74'
  • CastagneBellanova
    73'
  • DonnarummaAye
    67'
  • TorregrossaNdoj
    61'
  • Pasalic
    58'
  • VivianiTonali
    57'
  • Pasalic
    55'
  • *Half-time
  • Atalanta
  • Brescia
  • ZapataColley
    45'
  • *First-half
  • Atalanta
  • Brescia
  • Zapata
    30'
  • Malinovskiy
    28'
  • de Roon
    25'
  • Torregrossa
    8'
  • Pasalic
    2'
avant-match

LIVE
Atalanta - Brescia
Serie A TIM - 14 juli 2020

Serie A TIM – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Atalanta en Brescia in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 21:45 op 14 juli 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Gian Piero Gasperini of Diego López? Volg het in ons liveblog.

Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Atalanta of Brescia? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
Check de statistieken voor Atalanta en Brescia. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

    
