Serie A / Matchday 21
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 10.01.2022
Torino - Fiorentina Summary
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1
Draws
3
Wins
Recent matches
Torino
Fiorentina
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|21
|15
|3
|3
|48
|2
|20
|14
|5
|1
|47
|3
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43
|4
|20
|12
|5
|3
|41
|5
|21
|11
|5
|5
|38
|7
|19
|10
|2
|7
|32
|13
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
