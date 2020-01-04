Rochdale
    -
    13:31
    04-01-20
    Crown Oil Arena
    Newcastle United
      The Emirates FA Cup • 3e Ronde
      Final phase
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Rochdale - Newcastle United
      The Emirates FA Cup - 4 januari 2020

      The Emirates FA Cup – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Rochdale en Newcastle United in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 13:31 op 4 januari 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
      Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Brian Barry-Murphy of Steve Bruce? Volg het in ons liveblog.

      Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Rochdale of Newcastle United? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
      Check de statistieken voor Rochdale en Newcastle United. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Verwijderen

      No comments for this event.