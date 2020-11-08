Hampton & Richmond Borough - Oldham Athletic

The Emirates FA Cup – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Hampton & Richmond Borough en Oldham Athletic in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 13:45 op 8 november 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.

Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Gary McCann of Harry Kewell? Volg het in ons liveblog.



Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Hampton & Richmond Borough of Oldham Athletic? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.

Check de statistieken voor Hampton & Richmond Borough en Oldham Athletic. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

