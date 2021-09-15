Besiktas
AFGELOPEN
0
1
-
2
0
18:45
15-09-21
Vodafone Park
Borussia Dortmund
UEFA Champions League • Groep C
Group Phase
  • *Second-half
  • Besiktas
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Montero
    90'
  • GhezzalTöre
    89'
  • HaalandKnauff
    86'
  • Moukoko
    79'
  • HutchinsonUcan
    78'
  • Hutchinson
    76'
  • MalenMoukoko
    70'
  • HummelsPongracic
    70'
  • BellinghamWolf
    70'
  • LarinKaraman
    61'
  • Meunier
    55'
  • *Half-time
  • Besiktas
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • BrandtWitsel
    45'
  • *First-half
  • Besiktas
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Haaland
    45'
  • Montero
    45'
  • Welinton
    43'
  • Bellingham
    20'
avant-match

Besiktas - Borussia Dortmund

UEFA Champions League – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Besiktas en Borussia Dortmund in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 18:45 op 15 september 2021. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Sergen Yalçin of Marco Rose? Volg het in ons liveblog.

Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Besiktas of Borussia Dortmund? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
Check de statistieken voor Besiktas en Borussia Dortmund. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Verwijderen

No comments for this event.