Israël - Duitsland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Israël en Duitsland in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 18:00 op 21 oktober 2021. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.

Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Gili Landau of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg? Volg het in ons liveblog.



Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Israël of Duitsland? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.

Check de statistieken voor Israël en Duitsland. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

