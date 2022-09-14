M. Pavic/N. Mektic vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | Davis Cup
Men's Team | Round Robin | 14.09.2022 | Bologna
Gepland
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Start vanaf 18:00
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MatePavic
Kroatië
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
NikolaMektic
Kroatië
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
