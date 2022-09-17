M. Pavic/N. Mektic vs H. Zeballos/M. González | Davis Cup
Men's Team | Round Robin | 17.09.2022 | Bologna
Gepland
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
H. Zeballos
M. González
Start vanaf 18:00
Spelersoverzicht
MatePavic
Kroatië
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
NikolaMektic
Kroatië
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
- Leeftijd37
- Lengte1.88m
- Gewicht-
MáximoGonzález
Argentinië
- Leeftijd39
- Lengte1.75m
- Gewicht75kg
Statistieken
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
H. Zeballos
M. González
