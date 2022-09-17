M. Pavic/N. Mektic vs H. Zeballos/M. González | Davis Cup
Men's Team | Round Robin | 17.09.2022 | Bologna
Gepland
M. Pavic
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
N. Mektic
H. Zeballos
H. Zeballos
M. González
M. González
Start vanaf 18:00
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic - Máximo González / Horacio Zeballos Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Mate-Pavic-headshot
MatePavic
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht-
Nikola-Mektic-headshot
NikolaMektic
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-
Horacio-Zeballos-headshot
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-
Máximo-González-headshot
MáximoGonzález
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd39
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht75kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Pavic

N. Mektic

H. Zeballos

M. González

