R. Matos/D. Vega vs A. Davidovich/M. Landaluce | Gijón Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 12.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Gepland
R. Matos
D. Vega
A. Davidovich
M. Landaluce
12/10
Advertentie
Ad
Rafael Matos / David Vega - Alejandro Davidovich / Martín Landaluce Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
DavidVega
Spanje
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
AlejandroDavidovich
Spanje
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
MartínLandaluce
Spanje
- Leeftijd16
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
R. Matos
D. Vega
A. Davidovich
M. Landaluce
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld