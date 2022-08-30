B. Coric vs E. Couacaud | US Open
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 30.08.2022 | Court 11
Gepland
B. Coric (25)
E. Couacaud
Start vanaf 17:00
Advertentie
Ad
Borna Coric - Enzo Couacaud Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
BornaCoric
Kroatië
- ATP klassement29
- ATP punten1360
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht79kg
EnzoCouacaud
Frankrijk
- ATP klassement193
- ATP punten280
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
B. Coric
E. Couacaud
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890