B. Coric vs E. Couacaud | US Open
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 30.08.2022 | Court 11
Gepland
B. Coric (25)
B. Coric (25)
E. Couacaud
E. Couacaud
Start vanaf 17:00
Borna Coric - Enzo Couacaud Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement29
  • ATP punten1360
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg
Enzo-Couacaud-headshot
EnzoCouacaud
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • ATP klassement193
  • ATP punten280
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. Coric

E. Couacaud

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890