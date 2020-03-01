Orlando City SC
    AFGELOPEN
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    00:00
    01-03-20
    Exploria Stadium
    Real Salt Lake
      MLS • Regulier
      • *Second-half
      • Orlando City SC
      • Real Salt Lake
      • RuanPerea
        90'
      • AkindelePatiño
        84'
      • PortilloRossi
        79'
      • Pereyra
        75'
      • SchmittMeram
        70'
      • MichelRobinho
        65'
      • GladBaird
        63'
      • *First-half
      • Orlando City SC
      • Real Salt Lake
      • Glad
        41'
