Lecce
AFGELOPEN
0
1
-
3
0
21:45
15-07-20
Stadio Via del mare
Fiorentina
Serie A TIM • Day 33
KalenderStanden
  • *Second-half
  • Lecce
  • Fiorentina
  • Shakhov
    88'
  • RibéryAgudelo
    83'
  • MajerVera
    72'
  • BabacarShakhov
    71'
  • DuncanCastrovilli
    70'
  • CutroneVlahovic
    66'
  • ChiesaVenuti
    65'
  • PazDell'Orco
    65'
  • PetriccioneTachtsidis
    65'
  • *Half-time
  • Lecce
  • Fiorentina
  • FariasSaponara
    45'
  • PezzellaCeccherini
    45'
  • *First-half
  • Lecce
  • Fiorentina
  • Cutrone
    40'
  • Ghezzal
    38'
  • Donati
    36'
  • Ghezzal
    27'
  • Babacar
    21'
  • Gabriel
    10'
  • Ribéry
    10'
  • Chiesa
    6'
avant-match

LIVE
Lecce - Fiorentina
Serie A TIM - 15 juli 2020

Serie A TIM – Volg de Voetbal wedstrijd tussen Lecce en Fiorentina in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 21:45 op 15 juli 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.
Welke coach haalt de overwinning binnen, Fabio Liverani of Giuseppe Iachini? Volg het in ons liveblog.

Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Lecce of Fiorentina? Lees hier meer over deze twee Voetbal teams.
Check de statistieken voor Lecce en Fiorentina. Blijf op de hoogte van Voetbal: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Verwijderen

No comments for this event.