Egypte - Soedan Summary
Guinee-Bissau
0
1
Egypte
Show details
Scorers
- M. Salah(69')
Cards
- Piqueti(25')
- J. Encada(31')
- M. Cassamá(86')
- M. Elneny(50')
Nigeria
3
1
Soedan
Show details
Scorers
- S. Chukwueze(3')
- T. Awoniyi(45')
- M. Simon(46')
- W. Khidir(70' PEN)
Cards
- O. Aina(69')
Substitutions
Soedan
0
0
Guinee-Bissau
Show details
Cards
- S. Nemer(15')
- M. Mohamedein(50')
- J. Mendes(13')
Substitutions
Nigeria
1
0
Egypte
Show details
Scorers
- K. Iheanacho(30')