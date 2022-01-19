Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/egypt/teamcenter.shtml
Egypte
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/sudan/teamcenter.shtml
Soedan
Egypte - Soedan Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Egypte logo
Egypte
Soedan logo
Soedan
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Egypte

Soedan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NigeriaNGA
22006
2
EgypteEGY
21013
3
Guinee-BissauGNB
20111
4
SoedanSDN
20111
