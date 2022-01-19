Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia / 19.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/guinea-bissau/teamcenter.shtml
Guinee-Bissau
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/nigeria/teamcenter.shtml
Nigeria
Advertentie
Ad

Guinee-Bissau - Nigeria Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guinee-Bissau logo
Guinee-Bissau
Nigeria logo
Nigeria
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Guinee-Bissau

Nigeria

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NigeriaNGA
22006
2
EgypteEGY
21013
3
Guinee-BissauGNB
20111
4
SoedanSDN
20111
Advertentie
Ad

Related matches

Egypte
-
-
Soedan
19/01
Guinee-Bissau
0
1
Egypte
Nigeria
3
1
Soedan
Soedan
0
0
Guinee-Bissau

Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tussen Guinee-Bissau en Nigeria met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 20:00 op 19 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Guinee-Bissau en Nigeria en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.