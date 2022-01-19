TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia / 19.01.2022
Guinee-Bissau - Nigeria Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Guinee-Bissau
Nigeria
Most appearances
Related matches
Guinee-Bissau
0
1
Egypte
Scorers
- M. Salah(69')
Cards
- Piqueti(25')
- J. Encada(31')
- M. Cassamá(86')
- M. Elneny(50')
Nigeria
3
1
Soedan
Scorers
- S. Chukwueze(3')
- T. Awoniyi(45')
- M. Simon(46')
- W. Khidir(70' PEN)
Cards
- O. Aina(69')
Substitutions
Soedan
0
0
Guinee-Bissau
Cards
- S. Nemer(15')
- M. Mohamedein(50')
- J. Mendes(13')
Substitutions
Nigeria
1
0
Egypte
Scorers
- K. Iheanacho(30')